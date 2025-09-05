Life is Strange TV Series gets the greenlight at Amazon

The “Life is Strange” video game series is a peculiar one. After having a hit first game, it’s really struggled to match that same quality with followups: Before the Storm, The Awesome Adventure of Captain Spirit, Life is Strange 2, True Colors, and last year’s Double Exposure all being rather middle of the road. They’ve just been unable to recapture the spirit of the first game. Which is really too bad, as the original is one of my favorite games of all time and a very unique experience. One that I’m not entirely sure would translate to other forms of media. So I’m cautious when it comes to the announcement that Amazon has greenlit a Life is Strange TV Series.

Story Kitchen will be producing the series with Charlie Covell set to write/showrun. “ Story Kitchen has always believed that ‘Life is Strange’ deserved to be more than just a game—it’s a cultural touchstone ,” said Story Kitchen’s Johnson and Goldberg. “ After a decade-long journey, we’re honored to be bringing this beloved story to Amazon MGM alongside our incredible partners at Square Enix, our brilliant showrunner/writer Charlie Covell, and the amazing team at LuckyChap. Together, this thoughtfully assembled dream team is ready to share Life is Strange with the world in an entirely new way !”

It looks as though they’ll be following the plot of the first game, with the logline reading: “ The story follows Max, a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever. ”

This isn’t the first time that people have attempted to adapt Life is Strange into its own TV series, with Legendary Television joining as producer. That version never came to be but this one has already been ordered to series so, unless something wacky happens, we should be seeing the adventures of Max and Chloe on our television screens before too long. Here’s hoping they take their time with the casting as both of those characters are essential to get right. I’ll be cautiously optimistic when it comes to this one.