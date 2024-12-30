Linda Lavin, Emmy-nominated star of classic sitcom Alice, dies

Linda Lavin, who made herself a household name as the title character in the long-running sitcom Alice, has passed away from complications from lung cancer. She was 87.

Alice would be one of the most popular sitcoms of its time, running for nine seasons and just over 200 episodes. At the forefront was Linda Lavin, who would end up winning two Golden Globes, both for Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical. She, too, would nab one Emmy nomination for playing the waitress, taking over the role from Ellen Burstyn in Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

Prior to and even after her successes with Alice, Linda Lavin had a remarkable career on stage, winning one Tony (with another five nominations) and three Drama Desk Awards.

Incredibly, Linda Lavin found a true balance between her work on the stage and screen. Lavin began her career on Broadway, earning praise for It’s a Bird…It’s a Plane…It’s Superman, playing the supporting role of Sydney. A few years later she would get her first Tony nomination. A few years later, she got a recurring role on sitcom Barney Miller, getting her just the attention she would need to land the lead role on Alice.

Linda Lavin stayed consistent throughout the decades. In the early 1990s, she co-starred alongside Patricia Heaton on ABC sitcom Room for Two, while in the 2000s and 2010s she had multi-episode stints on shows like The O.C. and The Good Wife.