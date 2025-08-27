Horror Movie Interviews

Lloyd Kaufman, Macon Blair and Jacob Tremblay talk Toxic Avenger!

The original Toxic Avenger is one of the most insane films that’s ever been made. I still remember watching it as a teenager and constantly going “What on earth is happening?!” So it was surprising to see a reboot on the way, but with Peter Dinklage in the titular role! Then add in phenomenal actors like Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, and Jacob Tremblay, and you’ve got the recipe for intrigue. That’s a great way to pique the interest of anyone who may not know what they’re in for with this insane Troma-inspired venture. And it’s honestly a ton of a fun that is sure to, like the original, gain a following.

I was fortunate enough to talk to original Toxie creator (and Troma founder) Lloyd Kaufman about his cult classic getting the remake treatment. Remake writer/director Macon Blair and I get into why physical media is still so important (we can thankfully expect a full commentary track from him with this film), as well as why it took so long for us to get it. Then, Jacob Tremblay gets into why the set was such a blast to be a part of and why Macon is so special as a director. Genuinely, these are some of my favorite talks I’ve ever had with JoBlo, and I can’t wait for you to see the full interviews. Check out our review HERE!

The Toxic Avenger plot:

When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze, is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he’s transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant… justice is best served radioactive.

THE TOXIC AVENGER IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON AUGUST 29TH, 2025.

