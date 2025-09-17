Interviews

London Calling Interview: Josh Duhamel and director Allan Ungar talk ornery assassins, explosives, & the thrill of LARPing

By
Posted 23 minutes ago

Being an assassin on your way to needing glasses and desperately needing a chiropractor is tough enough. Add playing babysitter to your boss’s (mostly) inept sun to help pay a debt so you can skip town, and you’ve got a recipe for aggravation and a migraine. In Allan Ungar’s London Calling, Josh Duhamel plays Tommy Ward, a killer hoping to skip town after a case of mistaken identity pisses off the wrong people. However, he will be paired with the unlikeliest prospect for an aspiring contract killer. The mismatched duo hits the road for a zany adventure when Duhamel’s character tries everything he can to mentor the kid and keep him from getting them both killed.

After joining forces for the 2022 true crime thriller Bandit, Josh Duhamel and Allan Ungar are getting the band back together for London Calling. We had the pleasure of speaking with the duo about their new crime comedy, touching on everything from an aging killer’s mind to LARPing‘s goofy magic. In this game, participants physically portray characters in a fictional setting, acting out a story in real-time.

While speaking with Josh, he touches on the demons roaming around Tommy’s head, and how if he doesn’t get his shit together, he could find himself on the receiving end of a bullet to the skull. We also discuss the film’s explosive action with Allan Ungar, who discusses the delicate dance of indie film budgets for effects-heavy scenes. Finally, we touch on LARPing and determine which character class best suits Josh, Allan, and me.

London Calling is a fun, funny, and somewhat heartfelt assassin story that abandons grit and grime for sharp action and endearing relationship building. It releases on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,589 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest London Calling News

See More

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

What if Tom Cruise Had Played Iron Man?

Posted 2 hours ago
Iron Man iconically stars Robert Downey Jr, but it came close to starring Tom Cruise in the title role. What would that have been like?
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Predator: Brains meant more than brawn in this 1987 classic

Posted 3 weeks ago
Why Dutch beats the Predator with brains, not brawn! We analyze how Arnold's smartest character proves intelligence trumps muscle in this action classic. From mud camouflage to psychological warfare - it's all about strategy!

Top Celebrity Stories!