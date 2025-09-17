London Calling Interview: Josh Duhamel and director Allan Ungar talk ornery assassins, explosives, & the thrill of LARPing

Being an assassin on your way to needing glasses and desperately needing a chiropractor is tough enough. Add playing babysitter to your boss’s (mostly) inept sun to help pay a debt so you can skip town, and you’ve got a recipe for aggravation and a migraine. In Allan Ungar’s London Calling, Josh Duhamel plays Tommy Ward, a killer hoping to skip town after a case of mistaken identity pisses off the wrong people. However, he will be paired with the unlikeliest prospect for an aspiring contract killer. The mismatched duo hits the road for a zany adventure when Duhamel’s character tries everything he can to mentor the kid and keep him from getting them both killed.

After joining forces for the 2022 true crime thriller Bandit, Josh Duhamel and Allan Ungar are getting the band back together for London Calling. We had the pleasure of speaking with the duo about their new crime comedy, touching on everything from an aging killer’s mind to LARPing‘s goofy magic. In this game, participants physically portray characters in a fictional setting, acting out a story in real-time.

While speaking with Josh, he touches on the demons roaming around Tommy’s head, and how if he doesn’t get his shit together, he could find himself on the receiving end of a bullet to the skull. We also discuss the film’s explosive action with Allan Ungar, who discusses the delicate dance of indie film budgets for effects-heavy scenes. Finally, we touch on LARPing and determine which character class best suits Josh, Allan, and me.

London Calling is a fun, funny, and somewhat heartfelt assassin story that abandons grit and grime for sharp action and endearing relationship building. It releases on Thursday, September 18, 2025.