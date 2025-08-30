Interviews

Long Story Short Interview: Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Ben Feldman, & Abbi Jacobson talk family, faith, and catharsis

By
Posted 2 hours ago

When BoJack Horseman arrived in 2014, Raphael Bob-Waksberg introduced the world to a washed-up sitcom star with something to prove. Despite his dismissive tone, addictions, and talent for inflicting emotional harm, BoJack stumbled his way into our hearts with imperfection, vulnerability, and an all-too-familiar desire for redemption. BoJack was an animated gem in its time. Now, Bob-Waksberg returns to the overflowing well of his imagination for Long Story Short, an introspective slice-of-life journey through one family’s confrontations with faith and each other.

We had the pleasure of discussing Long Story Short with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the show’s creator, and voice actors Abbi Jacobson (Shira) and Ben Feldman (Avi). During our chat, we discussed the show’s relatability, over-the-top characters, and struggles with faith and identity. We also found out from Waksberg where the story for Long Story Short comes from and if making the show led to any catharsis. Meanwhile, Jacobson and Feldman discuss emotional moments in the recording booth, developing their characters’ familial bond, and more.

I reviewed Long Story Short for the site, and thought it was terrific! You can check out the complete write-up here.

Long Story Short is currently playing on Netflix.

