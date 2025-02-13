The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been officially renewed for a third season

The writing seemed to be on the wall after the success of the second season. The Rings of Power is now in pre-production for season three.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power aired its Season 2 finale last October and fans were already clamoring for a third go-round of Amazon‘s epic series based on the J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy franchise in Middle-earth. According to reports, JD Payne and Patrick McKay have spent months plotting the hit show’s next storyline while they were waiting for Amazon to greenlight a Season 3 renewal. According to Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power garnered 55 million viewers during the show’s sophomore season.

Wait no more, fans! According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been given a season 3 renewal over at Amazon. With Payne and McKay’s early development plans, the season is already in pre-production and filming on the hit fantasy drama will commence this spring at the show’s new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK. Additionally, the new season will bring forth a major time jump going into the new episodes, with Sauron is now crafting the iconic One Ring.

The official logline reads,
“Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.”

Two veteran directors of the show will be returning. International Emmy award nominee Charlotte Brändström (Shōgun), who had directed two episodes from season one and directed five episodes during season two, will be making the return to Middle-earth this season. Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time)who directed three episodes in season two, will also return to helm season three entries. This year will also have a newcomer directing with Stefan Schwartz (The BoysThe Walking Dead) taking the reins for some undisclosed episodes.

Our own Alex Maidy found season two to be a big improvement on the debut season as he pointed out in his review, “A significant amount of world-building needed to take place for the first season to create a foundation for an ongoing narrative, and I am impressed by how much stronger the series The Rings of Power is in season two. From the pacing to the character development alone, The Rings of Power is significantly better.”

