Luc Besson’s Dracula: Vertical will give it a wide release in 2026

Remember when a new Luc Besson movie was an event? Times have certainly changed for the Valerian and Fifth Element director, who’s had a hard time securing North American distribution for his latest epic, Dracula: A Love Tale. The film opened in French theaters this summer but seemed destined for a direct-to-digital release—until now. Vertical has stepped in to give the film a theatrical rollout in Q1 2026.

Vertical has been carving out a niche distributing edgy, indie fare with mainstream potential, such as The Order and Ron Howard’s Eden. While the studio hasn’t yet had a breakout hit, Besson’s Dracula could change that.

The film stars Caleb Landry Jones as the infamous Count, focusing on Dracula’s loss of faith and his quest to be reunited with his lost love—a premise reminiscent of Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Christoph Waltz co-stars, with Danny Elfman composing the score.

In a press release via Deadline, Besson said:

“This film is very close to my heart and has been a joy to create over the past two years. At its core, it’s a love story—Dracula seen in a different light, as a man searching for his lost love over 400 years. It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with it around the world, and I’m thrilled to partner with Vertical to bring this story to North American audiences.”

So far, Dracula: A Love Tale has just six reviews on Rotten Tomatoes (none are in English)—five of them positive.

Are you excited to see Luc Besson’s take on Dracula hit theaters? Or has the iconic vampire been filmed too many times already? Let us know in the comments!