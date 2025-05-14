Pop Culture

Lyle and Erik Menendez eligible for parole after resentencing

By
Posted 7 hours ago
lyle and Erik menendezMenendez Brothers, trial

Lyle and Erik Menendez, the brothers who infamously killed their parents in 1989, could be seeing life outside of prison, as their sentence has been altered to 50 years to life with the possibility of parole. The brothers were originally sentenced without the possibility of parole, having ben convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder.

This reconnection, which came Tuesday, is a serious shift for both Lyle and Erik Menendez, whose life story has regained a lot of traction over the last year partly due to season two of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters. Having aired in September on Netflix, conversation really started picking up the following month. While we wouldn’t exactly give Murphy credit here (the brothers have been fighting for their freedom in one form or another since their trials ended), that sort of buzz does bring more public attention to the matter.

Of course, just because Lyle and Erik Menendez are eligible for parole doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee. They will have to be approved by California’s parole board. This will be a monumental decision that — just like the original trials, which were one of many “trials of the century” — will be making headlines and generating a lot of discussion over whether or not the brothers deserve to be set free. Just the decision on the judge’s part to resentence will be enough to put the brothers fully back in the spotlight until an eventual decision is made.

Nearly 30 years after the Mendendez brothers’ conviction, Lyle and Erik — who are 57 and 54, respectively (they were 21 and 18 at the time of the murders) — have found support and sympathy from many, who feel they were initially victims and also that the justice system did them wrong, especially since the first trial was televised and thus immediately making a circus of the situation. Family members have also spoken out in support, with more statements being given their week meant to lean positively into their character and growth over the decades.

The brothers were also given opportunities to speak on Tuesday, with Lyle stating, in part, “On Aug. 20, 1989, I killed my mom and dad. I make no excuses and also no justification. The impact of my violent actions on my family … is unfathomable.”

What do you think? Should Lyle and Erik Menendez be set free or do they deserve to spend the rest of their days in prison?

Source: Associated Press
Tags:

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
2,753 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story News

See More

Latest Pop News

scorsese sopranosscorsese sopranos

Pop Culture

David Chase says that Martin Scorsese hates The Sopranos

Posted 5 days ago
Cited as one of the true game-changers in television history and maybe the greatest show in the history of the medium, it’s hard to find someone who straight-up hates The Sopranos. But there is one prestige name that wouldn’t have...
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News