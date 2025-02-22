Lynne Marie Stewart, Pee-wee’s Miss Vyonne and Always Sunny favorite, dies at 78

Lynne Marie Stewart, who played Miss Vyonne on Pee-wee’s Playhouse and Charlie’s mom on Always Sunny, has passed away.

By
lynne marie smith

Lynne Marie Stewart, who was best known as Miss Yvonne on Pee-wee’s Playhouse and Charlie’s mom on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has passed away at the age of 78.

News of Lynne Marie Stewart’s death was shared by longtime friend Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira), who wrote on Instagram, “My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend @lynnestewart78 Lynne Stewart’s passing. One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived. The iconic Miss Yvonne of Pee-wee’s Playhouse: She’ll always be “the most beautiful woman in Puppetland”.

Lynne Marie Stewart got her start with the famed Los Angeles-based sketch troupe The Groundlings. It was here that she fell in with both Paul Reubens and Phil Hartman, with the former casting both in his stage show The Pee-wee Herman Show. Stewart would play Miss Yvonne, The Most Beautiful Woman in Puppetland. She would go on to reprise her on Pee-wee’s Playhouse and his extremely weird Christmas special and later get cast by Reubens in both Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and Big Top Pee-wee, although in much smaller roles. (Reubens sadly passed away in 2023. He was the subject of the documentary Pee-Wee as Himself, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year.)

Lynne Marie Stewart got an entirely different audience when she was cast on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, playing Bonnie, the sweet mother who might literally be keeping her son alive through her obsessive-compulsive disorder…Stewart appeared on 18 episodes, with the most recent appearance in season 13’s “The Gang Beats Boggs: Ladies’ Reboot.”

The acting credits for Lynne Marie Stewart got back to the ‘70s, with spots on shows like M*A*S*H, Hawaii Five-O, Quincy M.E., and Alice. Stewart would remain consistent throughout the decades, later turning up for multiple appearances on comedy shows like Night Stand, Son of the Beach and Comedy! Bang! Bang! Other memorable credits include The Running Man, Mork & Mindy and One Day at a Time.

What do you think was Lynne Marie Stewart’s most memorable performance? Share your pick and leave your condolences in the comments section below.

Source: People
Tags: ,
icon More Pop Culture
eddie murphy david spade
Eddie Murphy and David Spade are cool 30 years after SNL joke
lynne marie smith
Lynne Marie Stewart, Pee-wee’s Miss Vyonne and Always Sunny favorite, dies at 78
Menendez Brothers, trial
Menendez brothers: Los Angeles DA opposes new trial, says new evidence isn’t “credible”
weinstein
Harvey Weinstein suing brother Bob over $45M fraud claim
View All

About the Author

2567 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Pee-Wee's Playhouse News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles