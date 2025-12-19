Mads Mikkelsen joins Martin Scorsese’s What Happens at Night

According to The InSneider, Mads Mikkelsen is set to join Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in What Happens at Night, the next film from director Martin Scorsese. The project is based on Peter Cameron’s What Happens at Night, a spooky tale of an American couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby, but all is not as it seems.

It’s not known who Mikkelsen will play in the film, but the actor is always a welcome addition to any project.

What Happens at Night Plot Details

The story “ is a dream-like story of a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby. They check into a cavernous, largely deserted hotel where they encounter an enigmatic cast of characters including a flamboyant chanteuse, a depraved businessman and a charismatic faith healer. Nothing is quite as it seems in this strange, frozen world. As the couple struggle to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about themselves and the life they’ve built together. “

Apple Original Films will finance and produce What Happens At Night, which has been scripted by Patrick Marber (Notes On A Scandal). Production is eyeing a February start.

DiCaprio Says Vertigo is a Reference Point

Several months ago, DiCaprio mentioned he’s “ working on a film where [Vertigo] is a reference point. ” Although he didn’t mention the project by name, it seems clear that he’s referring to What Happens at Night.

“ Had a conversation with Marty [Scorsese] about it. Any time you get to sit and talk with him about movies, it’s a religious experience, ” DiCaprio said. “ But when he talks about a movie he’s still trying to figure out, it’s like, ‘Each decade that movie means something different to me. Is she a ghost, or is she not a ghost? Is she there? Is he a ghost? What is it?’ So I rewatched it, and I knew the exact moments in the redwoods that he was talking about. I was like that’s the moment that Marty felt that. So yeah, there’s something we’re working on that has been a reference to that. “

Scorsese Has A Lot of Projects in the Works

Scorsese has numerous other projects in various stages of development, including a Hawaiian-set crime drama which had Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, and Dwayne Johnson attached. He has also considered a Frank Sinatra biopic (which was eyeing DiCaprio and Lawrence to star) and The Life of Jesus, based on Shūsaku Endō’s 1973 novel, but both seem to have been put on the back burner. There has also been talk of Scorsese taking the helm of Erik Larson’s The Devil in the White City (with DiCaprio once again starring), but that one has been in development hell for quite some time.