Major movie theater chains like Regal and AMC to offer zip lining and pickleball to boost activity?

What’s the driving force behind getting you to leave your house and go to the cinema? Is it the stars or director? What about the story? Maybe it’s the buzz surrounding something you were on the fence about. No? None of these? Then it must be zip lining! In a new initiative, the biggest movie theater chains in the country could be shifting to ventures that make their cinemas more akin to – well, anything other than the cinema.

NATO (National Association of Theatre Owners) announced they are going to invest more than $2 billion into movie theaters. While some of this will include adding the most advanced of projection and sound technology – an absolute draw for those who might otherwise rather stay home – you can also expect a hell of a lot more that has nothing to do with going to the theater. As for which chains are game, you can expect revamps in the likes of AMC, Cinemark, Regal, Cinemark, and more, all of which fall under NATO.

In a statement, NATO President & CEO Michael O’Leary said, “There is no question that movie fans of all ages love heading to the local theatre to see great movies on the big screen. But the competition for consumers’ hard-earned dollars is fiercer than ever. Going to the theatre is an unparalleled entertainment experience, and exhibitors are dedicated to making every visit to their theatres memorable. This investment reflects that commitment in a tangible way that every moviegoer will see and enjoy.” As Variety reported, this could end including additional entertainment such as zip lining, pickleball and bowling alleys (assuming you think bowling qualifies as entertaining).

Bob Bagby, the CEO of B&B Theatres (also part of NATO), stated, “Today’s consumers rightly demand the best possible experience when they visit our theatres. Operating a theatre today is a capital-intensive operation. This investment of resources is the next step in our industry’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that going to the theatre remains a unique and special experience for generations to come.” Notably, some B&B Theaters already offer pickleball.

A lot of us are children of the cinema, with a key batch of us coming up at a time when it was common to see arcade games in the lobby. But this is so far beyond a pre-movie Dance Dance Revolution throwdown. Maybe it’s the purist in me, but none of the proposed ideas – outside of new tech inside of the movie theater, of course – seem like a draw. That NATO is declaring this the “cinematic experience” is also a bit of an insult, as anything you can do on a cruise ship should probably stay out to sea.

What do you think of NATO’s initiative to get people out to movie theaters? Will it work or will it be a bust? Share your thoughts below.