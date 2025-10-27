Man on the Run: Paul McCartney questions his place in music after The Beatles in the teaser trailer for his new documentary

What happens when you’re one of the most recognizable musicians in the world and your band breaks up? Some return to old, nasty habits while others endure. In the case of Paul McCartney, after The Beatles disbanded, he needed a miracle to reclaim his place among rock and roll royalty after the most celebrated band ever was no more. Thankfully, Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville is willing to delve into the details of McCartney’s recovery and resurrection with a new documentary, titled “Man on the Run.”

The first teaser for Man on the Run checks in on McCartney in late 1969, after The Beatles broke up, with one question on his mind: Can he ever live up to anything as good as The Beatles ever again?

Man on the Run will be released in theaters on February 18, 2026, and will then be available for streaming on Prime Video starting February 27. In addition to the film, a new soundtrack featuring music by Paul McCartney and Wings will be released alongside the film.

According to IndieWire‘s exclusive report, Man on the Run “highlights McCartney’s 1970s, when he began the decade living reclusively on a farm away from the press and speculation about The Beatles. It charts his years-long legal battle with American record producer Allen Klein over The Beatles’ music and fortune, how he navigated the perception that he was the one who broke up the band and rumors that he was actually dead, and how he managed to mature from a Liverpool lad into a family man building a life with his first wife, Linda McCartney.”

“We talk about how Paul himself has been coming to terms with what this music means over time, because at the time, a lot of this stuff was very painful for him,” Neville told IndieWire. “Paul takes a lot of licks in the film. There’s a lot of stuff happening where it’s not working for him. I think Paul now is still processing and still figuring out how he feels about all this, trying to separate what was often painful at the time from how this music has endured. Having just spent years doing a deep dive through this catalog, it’s amazing the amount of incredible work he did through this decade.”

What do you think about Paul McCartney’s music after The Beatles? Are you interested in checking out Morgan Neville’s documentary, Man on the Run? Let us know in the comments section below.