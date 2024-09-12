Mark Hamill remembers Carrie Fisher as a “sister” onscreen and off

Those with siblings know there is a constant battle between love and hate. And even though they only played brother and sister on the big screen, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher were no different. Now, as the death of Fisher approaches its eighth anniversary, Hamill remembers his bond with his Star Wars co-star, even saying what he would tell her if he had the chance.

Carrie Fisher passed away in December 2016, leaving behind a legacy not just of Star Wars but a wealth of film and television appearances, solidifying herself as an icon of the screen. Hamill and Fisher primarily worked together throughout the original Star Wars trilogy but the two also maintained a relationship that could be described as something all close friends experience. “We were brother and sister in more than one way, where we would fight too. And then, days later, it was all forgotten. She was marvelous, and losing her was something that I still haven’t gotten over.” When asked if he could say anything to Fisher, Hamill stated, “I love you and I miss you.”

Mark Hamill is pretty much a gem when it comes to his former co-stars. Sadly, Fisher isn’t the only deceased one he has found himself paying tribute to as of late, as he wrote a rather touching post about his on-screen father, James Earl Jones (aka Darth Vader), following his death earlier this week. He has previously paid tribute to other Star Wars cast members, including the physical embodiment of Vader, David Prowse, who died in 2020, as well as R2-D2 portrayer Kenny Baker.