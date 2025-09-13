Marlon Wayans promises Scary Movie 6 will offend

When the first Scary Movie was released in 2000, it set a new tone for raunchy, outrageous spoofs. And while they would scale it back once the franchise switched over to PG-13 following the first sequel, it seems as if the Scary Movie 6 will be going back to the roots, with Marlon Wayans saying it will be “no holds barred.”

Marlon Wayans recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly, where he assured those who loved the humor of the original will be in for it for Scary Movie 6 — and then some. “It’s how we always do it. We just want to make everybody laugh, and we don’t care if you’re sensitive. Even sensitive people need to laugh at themselves. Just know that we’re not just laughing at you, you get the chance to laugh at others. When we did White Chicks, we made fun of everybody. We made fun of Black people, we made fun of white people, we made fun of Hispanic people. That’s just what we do. We make fun of the world, make light of the world. It’s not to harm, it’s to bring humor. You may offend people here and there, but, hey, not every joke’s gonna land 100 percent, but if you tell a joke and 100 people laugh and one person walks out, that’s still a good joke.”

Scary Movie 6 hasn’t been given an official rating by the MPA but with Marlon Wayans promising “equal opportunity offenders” on top of it, it feels like a guarantee. And no doubt that will help push people to return to the series, which has sat dead since 2013. Just to give an idea of what the horror landscape was like back then, Scary Movie 5 spoofed flicks like Paranormal Activity, Insidious and even The Help (you can guess which scene…). As for what’s in store for parodies this time around, Wayans hinted at Nope, Longlegs, Sinners, and of course Scream.

Another draw for fans is the return of both Anna Faris and Regina Hall, who will be reprising Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks, having sat out Scary Movie 5. Also back are Marlon and Shawn Wayans, further marking the first time in 18 years the brothers wrote a script together. Scary Movie 6 comes out on June 12th, 2026.





