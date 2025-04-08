Martin Scorsese says he’s “got to get going” on his next movie…whatever it may be

Martin Scorsese has a crime movie with DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt lined up but isn’t sure what will come after.

By
scorsese movies

Martin Scorsese has never gone more than four years without releasing a movie, and it’s unlikely that will ever be the case. His planned Frank Sinatra biopic and The Life of Jesus are postponed indefinitely, but his next movie could be lined up at Disney. Considering how close Scorsese tends to release his movies, we do have to wonder: what’s next? But it’s not just us – it’s Marty himself.

Martin Scorsese, who is one of many of the Movie Brats in their 80s, knows that time is limited. But what will he have going for him in the near future? Speaking with USA Today, the director said, “I don’t know what’s next; I’ve got to get going here…I have some reading to do.” Since we do know that Scorsese’s next movie will star Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson (yeah…) and some general plot details have emerged, we have to assume that he’s referring to what will be his follow-up to that movie. But will it be something he has put on the back burner or a fresh idea?

Despite being, you know, Martin Scorsese, it’s not always easy for him to get a movie made or to have a smooth relationship with the bigwigs. This is something he brilliantly poked fun at in Apple TV+’s The Studio, in which he played himself, directing a film about the Jonestown massacre, only to be duped into being tied to a movie about Kool-Aid…only for that to be buried. That’s showbiz, baby!

And so while Martin Scorsese may not know exactly what his next-next movie will be, our curiosity and attention are towards the yet-to-be-titled Hawaii-set crime drama. According to Deadline, “The film focuses on a turbulent time on the island paradise when an aspiring mob boss battled rival crime factions to wrest control of the underworld of the Hawaiian islands…In 1960s and 70s Hawaii, this formidable and charismatic mob boss rises to build the islands’ most powerful criminal empire, waging a brutal war against mainland corporations and rival syndicates while fighting to preserve his ancestral land.”

What do you want Martin Scorsese’s next movie to be? Give us your ideal project for him in the comments section below.

Source: USA Today
Tags:
icon More Movie News
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, sets up what may be Ethan Hunt's last mission in the new trailer
Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning will launch at the Cannes Film Festival
A24 is in negotiations to acquire the remake rights to the 1988 Jean-Claude Van Damme classic martial arts film Bloodsport
Bloodsport: A24 in negotiations for the remake rights
scorsese movies
Martin Scorsese says he’s “got to get going” on his next movie…whatever it may be
alan cumming, nightcrawler
Alan Cumming says the Nightcrawler makeup process for Avengers: Doomsday shortened considerably since X2
View All

About the Author

2665 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Martin Scorsese News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles