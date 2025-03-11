Martin Scorsese told Seth Rogen that he curses too much

Martin Scorsese had to let Seth Rogen know that he and Evan Goldberg used too many “f bombs” while making The Studio.

Seth Rogen has come a long way from his Freaks and Geeks days and the stoner comedies of years past. But that doesn’t mean he has traded in all of his trademarks – the dude still loves to curse. That amount even caught the ear of Martin Scorsese, who Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg landed for their upcoming Apple TV+ series The Studio.

Appearing at SXSW this week to premiere the first two episodes of The Studio, Seth Rogen said that he and Goldberg were called out by Martin Scorsese for the amount of “f fombs” they were dropping. As Rogen recalled while filming, “He’s like, ‘You guys say ‘f*ck’ too much. And we were like, ‘We say ‘fuck’ too much?!’”

Considering the amount of cursing going on in some of Martin Scorsese’s most famous movies, it’s no wonder Seth Rogen was surprised. For reference, The Wolf of Wall Street leads with around 470 uses, while Casino also has well over 400 and Goodfellas is pegged around 300 – and The Departed, The Irishman and Raging Bull aren’t exactly shy in that department, either. The movie of Rogen and Goldberg’s that has the most “f*cks” to give would be This Is the End, sitting somewhere in the 330s.

As you might imagine, Seth Rogen landing Martin Scorsese for The Studio was something of a dream come true. “I’d never met Martin Scorsese before. We couldn’t believe he did it! But we worked hard to write roles we hoped were funny and that we hoped that people would respond to. All anyone wants is a good joke, that’s what we really learned. It’s very enticing to people to feel like they get to be funny. Even Charlize, we were like, ‘It’s one line. But it’ll kill, we promise!’” How Marty handles working alongside all of these foul-mouthed types will be revealed when The Studio hits Apple TV+ on March 26th. In the meantime, you can read our own Chris Bumbray’s review here.

What do you think has been the best usage of the “f bomb” in either a Martin Scorsese or Seth Rogen movie? Give us your favorite vulgar line in the comments section below!