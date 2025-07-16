Mary Louise Parker and Ben Barnes Discuss Their Roles In Stephen King’s The Institute

Stephen King releases so many books that it can sometimes be tough to keep up if you’re not an avid reader. I tend to wait until I see the stories via Movies or Television, and then dive into them further with the book itself. I know, I’m weird, but it’s worked for me so far. The Institute always seemed like an intriguing prospect because it essentially sounded like King’s take on superhero children. Sure, there isn’t any shape-shifting or flying, but telekinesis and telepathy are intriguing powers, and I love that they essentially extend from the shining ability that we’ve seen in both The Shining and Doctor Sleep. In some alternate reality, young Danny Torrance could have ended up in a place like the Institute. And like any good Stephen King story, it’s not exactly what it appears on the surface. You can check out our TV critic, Alex Maidy’s review of the series HERE.

As a big Weeds fan, I had a blast talking to Mary Louise Parker about her role as villainous Ms. Sigsby, the head of the Institute. We get into how she was able to find some humanity in such a dark character. We also got into how she’s always manages to have such banger theme songs for the TV shows she’s involved in. For those unaware, The Institute features a killer cover of Tears for Fears “Shout”, performed by The Lumineeers. Then Ben Barnes and up-and-comer Joe Freeman talk about their time on the series. Freeman gets into the pressure of leading his own series, and Barnes discusses the annoyance of finding out that Stephen King made up the profession of a “Night Knocker.” It’s a really fun interview that you can check out in the embedded video above!

The Institute plot:

The story of teen genius Luke Ellis who is kidnapped and awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did, and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide.

The Institute premieres on July 13th on MGM+.