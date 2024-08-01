Matt Damon ups the ante on a Rounders sequel

It’s not about how much you win, it’s about how much you can walk away from. And right now, Matt Damon may not want to be walking away at all, as he has expressed interest in doing a sequel to Rounders, even talking to Worm himself, Edward Norton, about the idea.

As he revealed on The Rich Eisen Show, Matt Damon said that a Rounders sequel is one that has been in the cards off and on since its release in 1998. “The one we’ve been talking about for years, and we’re trying to, and I just saw Edward Norton a few weeks ago, like all of us want to do it is a second Rounders movie. So much has happened in the poker world in the last 25 years, it would be fun to catch up with those guys.”

As for a plot to the sequel, Damon said Rounders writers David Levien and Brian Koppelman “had a whole movie ready to go then, but now there’s been a whole other change in the poker world since then, so I haven’t talked to them about what it would be, but I know…what they had 10 years ago was fantastic, and I’m sure they could augment and kind of roll with the times and update it to where we are today and make something great.” Outside of the Ocean’s and Bourne movies, Matt Damon has actually rarely appeared in a sequel, although we’re still not against Good Will Hunting 2: Hunting Season.

A Rounders sequel could indeed explore quite a bit, especially as it’s left open how Mike did at the World Series of Poker, whatever became of Worm and just how many cavities Teddy KGB got from all those Oreos. But it still might take some time to get Rounders 2 to the table, as current holdups on the project include figuring out exactly who owns the rights and how proper compensation could be given to those working on the film.

What do you think of a Rounders sequel? What would it have to cover now that it has been over 25 years since the original? Deal us your thoughts in the comments section below.