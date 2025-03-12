Matthew McConaughey knows season 1 of True Detective is the best

Despite producing season four of True Detective, Matthew McConaughey sides with the first season as being the undeniable best.

By
mcconaughey true detective

As far as anthology series go, HBO’s True Detective had probably the worst sophomore season. Sure, the debut was almost impossible to live up to but the second season with Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams was simply dreadful. Thankfully it has found its footing again with seasons three and four, but we know nearing the original might be too far of a reach. You can even ask Matthew McConaughey, who knows that his go was far better than just alright, alright, alright.

Speaking with Variety, Matthew McConaughey said that while he liked the latest season, dubbed Night Country, it’s the debut story that stands out. “My favorite season — and I feel like I can say this objectively — is Season 1. I happen to be in that one, so I thought that was incredible, incredible television and a great series. I watched it weekly, like everyone else, on Sunday night, and that was an event for me. And I got to sit back and enjoy that. I loved the water cooler talk on Monday morning. Even though I made it, I sort of forgot what was going to happen next. It was one of the great events in TV.” For starring as Detective Rusty Cohle and producing True Detective, Matthew McConaughey earned his first set of Emmy nominations; he would later be nominated for producing season four.

While seasons three and four of True Detective were undoubtedly rebounds from season two, it doesn’t seem like the show will ever get back to its roots. But I think it may have fared better reputation-wise had it ended with the first story arc. Night Country may have hit a series-high for viewership but its continuation remains questionable. So, yes, we wholeheartedly agree with Matthew McConaughey’s assessment that season one is the best of True Detective, no doubt a sentiment shared by former showrunner Nic Pizzolatto

Surprisingly, after True Detective, Matthew McConaughey has done minimal television work, only turning up for a hosting gig on SNL and via voice work on Netflix’s Agent Elvis.

How would you rank the four seasons of True Detective so far? Give us your list in the comments section below!

Source: Variety
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
Star Wars TV series, George Lucas
George Lucas’ Star Wars: Underworld TV series would have cost $40 million per episode
Paramount+ renews Tayor Sheridan’s Landman for Season 2 after the Billy Bob Thornton Western drama nabs a spot on SVOD charts
mcconaughey true detective
Matthew McConaughey knows season 1 of True Detective is the best
Giancarlo Esposito, Moff Gideon, The Mandalorian, Star Wars
Giancarlo Esposito believes there’s “more road” for Moff Gideon in Star Wars
View All

About the Author

2610 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest True Detective News

Latest TV News

Load more articles