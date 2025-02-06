Mayor of Kingstown: Edie Falco, Lennie James & Laura Benanti join season 4 of the Jeremy Renner series

Deadline reports that Mayor of Kingstown season 4 has added several cast members, including Edie Falco (The Sopranos), Lennie James (Fear the Walking Dead), and Laura Benanti (The Gilded Age).

Falco will be a series regular for the fourth season, playing Nina Hobbs, the new warden of Anchor Bay. As I happen to be going through my annual rewatch of Oz, it will be fun to see Falco back in prison. James will play Frank Moses, a respected legendary gangster, and Benanti will play Cindy Stephens, a new correctional officer. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillion, Major of Kingstown follows the powerful McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

After Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was involved in a horrific accident in January 2023, many doubted that the actor would recover, let alone be able to return to work, but he made an amazing recovery. That said, the third season featured “ more emotional, intimate ” moments that offer the actor a “ reprieve ” from the intensity of past seasons. “ There’s more sentiment to it, because I think I sort of had to bring it in a little bit, just because of where I was at in my life, ” Renner explained. “ Mike McLusky is still pretty aggro, but I think he’s a little softer as well, just sort of ’cause I had to play him. ”