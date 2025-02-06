Mayor of Kingstown: Edie Falco, Lennie James & Laura Benanti join season 4 of the Jeremy Renner series

Deadline reports that Mayor of Kingstown season 4 has added several cast members, including Edie Falco (The Sopranos), Lennie James (Fear the Walking Dead), and Laura Benanti (The Gilded Age).
Falco will be a series regular for the fourth season, playing Nina Hobbs, the new warden of Anchor Bay. As I happen to be going through my annual rewatch of Oz, it will be fun to see Falco back in prison. James will play Frank Moses, a respected legendary gangster, and Benanti will play Cindy Stephens, a new correctional officer. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillion, Major of Kingstown follows the powerful McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.
After Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was involved in a horrific accident in January 2023, many doubted that the actor would recover, let alone be able to return to work, but he made an amazing recovery. That said, the third season featured “more emotional, intimate” moments that offer the actor a “reprieve” from the intensity of past seasons. “There’s more sentiment to it, because I think I sort of had to bring it in a little bit, just because of where I was at in my life,” Renner explained. “Mike McLusky is still pretty aggro, but I think he’s a little softer as well, just sort of ’cause I had to play him.”
While Mayor of Kingstown certainly has its fans, I don’t know if our own Alex Maidy would count himself among them. “As great as Jeremy Renner is capable of being, he is not given the material to elevate Mike McLuskey beyond a two-dimensional creation. While the actors are all good, they are limited by a weak story and not enough to warrant investing in,” Maidy wrote in his season 3 review. “Mayor of Kingstown continues to be a bleak and depressing mirror version of Yellowstone without the soapy entertainment value that we all tune in for. Instead, this is a series that you could miss an entire batch of episodes and still tune in without missing a beat. What is the point in even watching if characters are not developing or changing? Maybe there is an intriguing series buried underneath, but after three seasons of trying to show it, I am not investing much hope we will ever see it.“
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE