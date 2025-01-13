Mel Gibson uses Ridley Scott’s Gladiator as a reference point when making movies

Mel Gibson always comes back to the opening of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator when he wants inspiration in delivering a shot.

By
mel gibson

No doubt Ridley Scott has given us some of the most memorable images in cinema history. We think of films like Alien, Blade Runner, The Duellists, and so many more. One that can’t possibly be left off is 2000’s Gladiator, shot by John Mathieson in their first of many pairings. And it’s actually that film that Mel Gibson comes back to as the one that left the greatest impact on his own style.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience (via IndieWire), Mel Gibson did the best he could in explaining why Gladiator is a reference point for him. “I always like to reference just a shot, it’s in a Scott movie and you don’t know why it works or why it’s effective on some level, but it’s kind of a profound, effective shot. It’s that first shot in Gladiator where he’s running his hand over the wheat, with that music and stuff. Why does that work? I don’t know. You can’t explain it, but it works…He knows how to shoot, and it’s a valid pursuit I think in storytelling if you can do that. Every time he goes out there, it’s eye candy. It’s a feast for the eyes.”

As for his own big screen aspirations, Mel Gibson continued, “I’m pretty average at most things, but I’m good at a couple of things. I know how to tell a story on film, I know how to do that. That’s a weird place to be, but I think a lot can be achieved by art and image and you can convey a lot without actually having to say it. You can do things to affect people emotionally or spiritually even without being overt.”

Mel Gibson isn’t exactly the most subtle guy (on or off the screen), but his legion of fans will always come out to support. And they’ll be able to do that later this month, as his first movie since 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, Flight Risk, hits theaters on January 24th. He, too, hopes to film the sequel to The Passion of the Christ in 2026.

What do you think is the best-shot Ridley Scott film? Give us your pick below.

Source: IndieWire
