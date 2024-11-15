Mike Tyson v Jake Paul: betting odds pick Paul as favorite. Who is your money on? Take our poll!

In 2024, anything goes – and that means Mike Tyson stepping into the ring with YouTuber Jake Paul. Airing live on Netflix tonight, November 15th, Tyson will face off against Paul in a bout scheduled for eight rounds. And if you’re a betting man, you might want to keep an eye on the odds before making that final bet.

As of this morning, the odds are as follows, according to BetMGM: Mike Tyson at +160, Jake Paul at -150 and a tie at +900. FanDuel, meanwhile, has Tyson at +164 and Paul at -205. For those not familiar with betting odds, that makes Jake Paul the favorite; in the case of the latter odds, you would need to bet $205 to win $100. And with a 30+-year age difference, one can see why Paul is in that position. But that doesn’t mean The Baddest Man in the Planet isn’t ready for what will no doubt be one of the most important bouts of his life.

Who do you think will win? Take our poll:

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Who Will Win? Jake Paul

Mike Tyson Vote

Mike Tyson hasn’t had a professional bout since 2005, when Jake Paul was just eight years old and was barely in its infancy. More recently, he had an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. at an event where Paul also had a match on the card.

Expectedly, Jake Paul himself said he’s got $40 million on himself – with the ego to match. As he previously stated, “The people think I’m going to get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy. All the people in my comments say, ‘Look at his power. He’s going to get KO’d.’ … This has taken a chance to fight somebody as vicious as Mike can be. You got to risk it for the biscuit. That’s the name of the game. I’m here to make history…He’s vicious. He’s a killer. I know all of these things. He has one-punch knockout power. He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time. But I will prove…all the haters wrong.”

The showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was first teased last year, with the bout being set for July 2024. However, after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up, it had to be postponed until November. And now that time has finally arrived, with Netflix – who has made a major push to host live sporting events as of late – streaming the event live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Who do you think will win between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul? Give us your prediction below!

