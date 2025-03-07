Mikey Madison on the lengths she went to to land Quentin Tarantino role

Mikey Madison may have just won her first Best Actress Oscar, but that wouldn’t have ever come about if it wasn’t for Quentin Tarantino. That’s not hyperbole; Anora director Sean Baker even admitted this during his own acceptance speech after being presented the Best Director Oscar by QT himself.

Mikey Madison appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a few months back ahead of the release of Anora but considering Once Upon a Time in Hollywood just got a little push from her Oscar win, let’s take a look back at how she landed the role of Sadie, modeled after Susan Atkins. “I got this audition, I think I was 19 years old, and I was like, ‘This is my one opportunity to meet Quentin Tarantino’ so I was like, ‘I’m just going to go all out.’ So, I did a lot of research into the Manson family, and I found out that they would take a lot of acid trips together.”

But Mikey Madison wasn’t tripping on an abandoned movie set; instead, she took it to the canvas. As she added, “So, I painted this painting like my character was on this wild acid trip, and I wrote a very dramatic poem to Charles Manson on the back. I cut off a piece of my hair and sewed it in, and I, like, very dramatically performed it to Quentin, and I guess he liked it.” Madison ended up giving Tarantino the painting, which he proudly displayed in his office.

For Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino found an insanely talented cast early on in their soon-to-be bursting careers. In addition to Mikey Madison, some of the other Manson girls include Maya Hawke as Flowerchild (Linda Kasabian), Margaret Qualley as Pussychat (Ruth Ann Moorehouse) and Sydney Sweeney as Snake just to name a few. (Also in a small role in Rumer Willis, daughter of Demi Moore, who Madison beat out for Best Actress.) But only Madison gets one of the wildest deaths in any of Tarantino’s movies, meeting her fate by way of flamethrower.

