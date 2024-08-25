More biscuits with the boss? Ted Lasso may be getting a 4th season

Ted Lasso could be headed for a fourth season, as Warner Bros. is looking to take advantage of the stars’ expiring contracts.

By
Ted Lasso

All of us non-goldfish will remember that when Ted Lasso wrapped up its third season last year, it seemed like the whistle had blown on the series. But we may see the team taking the pitch once again, as it is being reported that Warner Bros. could be using three core cast members as leverage for a fourth season.

As per Deadline, Warner Bros. has optioned the following Ted Lasso cast members: Hannah Waddingham (AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (player-turned-coach Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (the lovable Leslie Higgins) via through the UK-based Actors’ Equity Union. With SAG-AFTRA contracts expiring soon, this will allow the studio to pursue Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones). It has been noted that Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) may have other commitments that would block him from a large role. Efforts are also in line to get a writing team together; the original team took home the Writers Guild of America Awards for Comedy Series and New Series.

Ahead of season three, Sudeikis seemed confident that those episodes could wrap up the show in a satisfying way, saying, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.” That said, he didn’t object to more expansions on the characters, adding, “I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories.” That doesn’t exactly make us feel confident in his return, which would more suggest a spin-off series that could focus on any number of other characters. Certainly Sudeikis would be the biggest catch for more Ted Lasso, but the rest of the characters are all so fleshed out and gloriously brought to life by their portrayers that a spin-off could absolutely work.

Ted Lasso made its mark immediately, providing the sort of hopeful outlook that we just don’t get on television. With so much uncertainty and dread in the world, it’s just the kind of show that made us “believe” – in people, in optimism, in the warmth of a brilliant Christmas episode. With that, even if we don’t get a fourth season of Ted Lasso, those episodes we do have are, by and large, some of the finest of the decade.

Are you in support of a fourth season of Ted Lasso or would you rather see a spin-off?

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More TV News
Ted Lasso
More biscuits with the boss? Ted Lasso may be getting a 4th season
The Acolyte, Lee Jung-jae, cancelled
The Acolyte: Lee Jung-jae was “surprised” at the cancellation but remains hopeful the Star Wars series could return
Donald Duck appears on a special episode of Hot Ones to celebrate 90 years of ruffling feathers at Disney
James Spader to reprise his role as Ultron for Marvel’s Vision series starring Paul Bettany
View All

About the Author

2098 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Ted Lasso News

Latest TV News

Load more articles