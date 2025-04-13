Mythic Quest canceled; creators promise new version of finale for fans this week

Mythic Quest has been canceled at Apple TV+ but fans will get a revamped version of the S4 finale as a proper sendoff.

Mythic Quest, the Apple TV+ series partly created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, is officially ending its journey, as the show will end after its fourth season. However, even though the series itself will done, the creators are going to ensure that the loyal fans will get a nice surprise that will give the show the send-off they deserve.

The fourth season of Mythic Quest just concluded last month. Yet, the finale, “Heaven and Hell” wasn’t meant to be a series finale. Thus, a revised version set to air this week will serve as a true conclusion.

A joint statement was issued by McElhenney, Mythic Quest co-creator Megan Ganz and EP/co-star David Hornsby. “Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close. We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build — and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode — so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

You don’t see much advertising for Apple TV+ shows, which is why it’s always so surprising to find so much quality on the streamer. And you can count Mythic Quest among them, which has held steadily strong reviews and is a show we here at JoBlo.com really dug. Apple remained supportive of it as well, showing confidence enough after season two to renew it for what would turn out to be the final two.

Mythic Quest starred Rob McElhenney, Ashly Burch, Jesse Ennis, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi, and F. Murray Abraham (for the first two seasons…). There was a spin-off miniseries titled Side Quest which was released the same day as the series finale.

Were you a fan of Mythic Quest? Do you think it could have remained consistent if it had gone on a few more seasons?