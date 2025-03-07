NECA lines up Jaws 50th anniversary figures and game

NECA has unveiled new versions of Hooper and Quint, along with an updated Jaws game for the 50th anniversary.

By
jaws 50th

You’re gonna need a bigger shelf because NECA has unveiled a set of new figures and toys for the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws.

Up first for pre-order from NECA are two 7” scale action figures of Matt Hooper and Quint, two fan favorite Jaws heroes. The Hooper figure is designated as “Amity Arrival”, so the figure comes in his denim getup and gray t-shirt. But he has plenty of accessories as well, such as a fishing hook, scuba tank, shark dart, and duffel bag. With all of that (and a bonus sweater), it allows you to place Hooper in a number of famous scenes from the movie.

And then there’s Quint, who comes with a machete, rifle, harpoon gun, and a crushed beer can — because boy can crush it like Quint! Both Quint and Hooper have interchangeable heads and hands. Fans may note that these 50th anniversary figures for Jaws are strikingly similar to those released just a few years ago. And while the only key difference is in the height (these are 1” shorter?). Sadly, as with that previous line, there is also no Chief Brody, who was also scrapped due to rights issues. As such, we’ll likely never have the full lineup.

But that doesn’t mean NECA doesn’t have more goodies for the 50th anniversary of Jaws, as they are also updating a vintage tie-in game. As per NECA, “Featuring state-of-the-art, detailed sculpting and paint applications, the infamous shark spans 15 inches in length and looks just like its movie counterpart. Get all the items out of the shark’s belly before the jaws snap down on the spear! Be sure to have a steady hand and not get too close to those deadly teeth!” Items for The Game of Jaws include fish bones, a boot, a tire, a lantern, a skull, and more. No doubt this is a serious upgrade from the 1975 original Ideal toy, as that shark looked absolutely ridiculous and most of the items were blue.

All of NECA’s Jaws 50th anniversary products are expected to ship in the third quarter of 2025. So while you may not get them before the Fourth of July, fans will still want to pre-order before the opportunity bites you in the ass!

Source: NECA
