Netflix sets Squid Game Season 3 release date, reveals new look at Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

At their Next on Netflix event, the company unveiled new looks at both the third season of Squid Game and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

By

Let the games begin…sooner than later, as it turns out, as Netflix has announced that season three of Squid Game will drop this year, hitting the streamer on June 27th, just six months after season two. Considering that we had to wait over three years between the first and second seasons, this will undoubtedly be great news for fans. So, are you ready for the final game?

Alongside that announcement comes some brand-new key art, including a promotional poster and a selection of images, which you can find below:

squid game 02
squid game 01
squid game 04

Season two of Squid Game pulled out some serious streaming numbers when it hit Netflix in December, with just under five billion minutes viewed. This astronomical number could be reached once again as the premiere date for season three approaches.

Also, at their Next on Netflix event, the company unveiled a new look at Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which is set to debut later this year. While we don’t yet have an official release date, this is undoubtedly high on many of our most-anticipated films of 2025 list. The new picture shows Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, the inventor of the titular monster (or is it the doctor whom we get the title…?). With a mad look on his face, Victor stands before the crowd, looking like a man genuinely possessed in a way that we have never seen the character before on film – and that’s just from one image! It’s been a long road for Guillermo del Toro in getting the story to the screen, so we’re not only excited for the film itself but also for the director, who, of course, is one of the horror genre’s biggest supporters.

In addition to Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein also stars Jacob Elordi as the Monster, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, Charles Dance, and more.

As you can see, 2025 is looking to be one of Netflix’s biggest years on record, with massive shows and films headed to our TVs. We’ll be keeping you updated throughout the day with more exciting news!

Source: Netflix
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
george clooney, adam sandler
Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film with George Clooney and Adam Sandler reveals more details
The list of movies coming to the Netflix streaming service in 2025 includes Happy Gilmore 2, Frankenstein, The Old Guard 2, and more
Netflix unveils a list of the movies coming to the streamer in 2025
Gerard Butler says the live-action How to Train Your Dragon will be a lot scarier than the animated film
Netflix offers a preview of their 2025 TV slate, including Cobra Kai, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Games, The Witcher, and more
Netflix offers a preview of their 2025 TV series slate with “You’re Not Ready” trailer
View All

About the Author

2500 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Squid Game News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles