A data thief and a street samurai join forces in Apple’s series adaptation of William Gibson’s Neuromancer

Devotion director JD Dillard is reportedly developing a futuristic drama series based on William Gibson’s novel Neuromancer for Apple TV+, and some huge stars have been approached for the lead.

If you’ve finished Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and are craving my technological mystery and action, Apple TV+ is developing a series for you. According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, Apple TV+ is reportedly bringing a futuristic drama series based on the novel Neuromancer by William Gibson to the streaming platform. Skydance TV is the production company, with Graham Roland serving as the project’s writer and showrunner. JD Dillard (The Outsider, Devotion, Utopia) directs from Roland’s screenplay, with filming taking place in Europe, possibly Spain and London.

Here’s the plot summary according to Richtman’s Patreon post:

“Neuromancer” follows Case, a former data thief who is recruited for a dangerous mission by a mysterious employer; in a world where cyberspace and reality merge, Case must navigate through perilous encounters with the help of Molly, a skilled street samurai with a penchant for danger. Together, they embark on a journey that will test their limits and challenge the very nature of reality itself.

If you’re curious about the characters, here’s a breakdown of the leading players:

Case (Lead): A male aged 25-35. Case is a skilled hacker with a troubled past. His expertise in the technological underground makes him the perfect candidate for the mission, but his journey is fraught with danger and uncertainty.

Molly (Lead): A female aged 30-45, Molly is a formidable mercenary known for her cruelty and combat skills. Operating in the physical realm, she serves as Case’s protector and ally on his mission.

Armitage (Lead): A male aged 45-55, Armitage is the enigmatic figure who hires Case for the mission. Former military and mysterious, he brings a sense of gravitas and intrigue to the story.

According to Richtman, several actors have passed up the lead role, including Oscar Isaac, Miles Teller, Jeremy Allen White, Nicholas Hoult, and Taron Egerton, with Robert Pattinson mulling over a recent offer. It’s clear that Dillard wants a high-profile actor to take the lead, and strangely, so many have passed. Then again, top-tier actors often have commitments to other projects in advance.

Are you familiar with William Gibson’s Neuromancer? Have you read the book? Will it make for an entertaining drama series? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.