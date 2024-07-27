New Dexter sequel series planned with Michael C. Hall

SPOILERS: This article will contain spoilers for Dexter: New Blood.

Just when you thought we had seen the last of Dexter Morgan – no, like, for real this time – comes word that yet another sequel series is in the works. Despite seeing the character killed by his own son in the finale of revival Dexter: New Blood, Morgan will evidently be returning to the franchise that Showtime refuses to let die. Surprise, motherf*cker!

The series, Dexter: Resurrected, was announced at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, where a panel for Dexter: Original Sin took place. As for that prequel series, Patrick Gibson plays Dexter Morgan in the early ‘90s, learning about the “code” and developing his serial killer tendencies; meanwhile, Michael C. Hall will provide narration/the inner voice, just as he did in the original 2006-2013 series. Original Sin is set to premiere later this year.

So, how can Dexter possibly come back after having been shot in the chest in “Sins of the Father”? It could go a few different ways, really, none of which sound satisfying. One is that we have him as a ghost looming over Harrison, similar to how Dexter’s own father, Harry, was used in the original series. Another is that he didn’t die after all, with the creatives possibly setting up the age-old argument, “Well, you didn’t see his funeral, right?” Either way, I’m not sold, and it’s going to take some truly great writing to make any idea successful without the project seeming like a cash grab – and judging by New Blood, the team has their work cut out for them.

As Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever…While Dexter: Resurrection will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well.”

What do you think about another Dexter series? How do you think the character will return? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.