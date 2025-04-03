New looks at The Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts bring thrilling action, laughs, and Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer to CinemaCon

Marvel breaks out the big guns for CinemaCon with new looks at Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and more!

As you might expect, Marvel Studios played a big part in Disney’s presentation at CinemaCon.

Thunderbolts* is the next Marvel outing, with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) forced to unite on a dangerous mission. Lewis Pullman plays Bob, a superpower individual also known as The Sentry. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also returns as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who seems to be pulling the strings behind the scenes.

The Thunderbolts* portion of Marvel’s panel at CinemaCon got off to an awkward start. Well, kind of. The film’s stars executed a funny bit where they arrived at the panel late, with Wyatt Russell looking particularly disheveled. Russell pretended to be drunk and told the crowd he lost $37K at a nearby casino. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh “accidently” called David Harbour “Day-Barr.”

Marvel played an extended clip for the crowd, starting with Bucky and Red Guardian bonding over shared jail time. Meanwhile, Yelena and the U.S. Agent commiserate over how neither lived up to the position they were given (him Captain America, her Black Widow). They then fight their way into Valentina’s stronghold, but she seems to expect them. We find out Bucky lost his job as a congressman, while Valentina calls Walker Varsity Captain America and David Harbour Santa. Then, it cuts to a new trailer. It looks like a lot of action, but maybe too much comedy. Like every action scene or suspenseful moment has jokes and one-liners. I don’t know if that will work for the entire movie, but it might just be the trailer.

Thunderbolts* will hit theaters on May 2nd.

Next up is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the highly anticipated introduction of Marvel’s first family to the MCU. I’ve got high hopes for this one. It stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, and Julia Garner as Silver Surfer. The film will hit theaters on July 25th.

Marvel brought an extended look at Fantastic Four: First Steps to the stage. The footage includes many scenes of Marvel’s first family in retro-futuristic worlds where they’re celebrities. The CinemaCon crowd got a first look at Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, Shalla-Bal. She warns the Fantastic Four that their planet is doomed, and they’ve been marked for death. They have no choice but to go on the defense. The world starts to lose faith. Meanwhile, the FF fights a public battle to convince the population that they can protect them. There are also clues that Susan is pregnant. If this is the case, we could get Franklin Richards and, later, his sister, Valeria, down the road. Their introduction could lead to the forming of the Future Foundation! Let’s f***ing go!

Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming, with one hell of an ensemble cast. Take a deep breath. Here we go. The officially announced cast includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as more names will be coming.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.