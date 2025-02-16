New promo shows off details of Superman suit…with help from Shaq

What’s faster than a speeding bullet? More powerful than a locomotive? Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. Not Steel, that’s for sure. But Steel himself – well, Shaquille O’Neal, anyway – at least got a glimpse at Superman’s suit from James Gunn’s upcoming movie, which means we get the best look yet.

In a spot advertising NBA on TNT, Shaq eyes up Superman’s suit at it sits on display. “Biceps, too small. The boots will never fit. And the belt…not that thin anymore. I thought I sent them my sizes.” Enter David Corenswet, decked out like Clark Kent, and then James Gunn, who shows his delight at meeting “the OG superhero.” Next, Gunn introduces the two, outright calling Corenswet Superman, much to the dismay of the 7’1” NBA legend, who was under the impression he was meeting Gunn for the job. (He does, after all, have the Superman logo tattooed on his bicep.) You can check out the full commercial below:

Shaq was shook when he met the REAL @Superman 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZjebCcbHyu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2025

We’ve been getting various looks at Superman’s new suit for a while now, but this is one of the most detailed yet, as Shaq’s precise breakdown allows the camera to linger on some of the finer details. The suit has been pretty divisive so far, garnering an array of reactions after the poster, set photos and the teaser all dropped. No doubt this TNT promo will be yet another reason for fans to debate over whether or not the get-up is working.

As for fellow cast reactions to David Corenswet’s Superman suit, co-star Rachel Brosnahan – who will be playing Lois Lane – fully expected the actor to land the role after seeing him in a version of the outfit. “I was leaving [from a test] and I knocked on the door, and he was standing there in a Superman suit, testing. I was just like, ‘Superman is in the building.’ It was wild. It was one of those electric moments that feel really rare. In that moment, I knew it would be David.”

Now that we’ve gotten a better look at Superman’s suit for Gunns’ movie, what do you think? Is this a good fit or is something lacking? Give us your expert fashion opinion in the comments section below.