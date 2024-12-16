New Trailer: Paramount+ lassos up new look at season 2 of 1923

On the same night that Yellowstone concludes, Paramount+ has released a teaser for season two of prequel 1923.

By

With season five of the flagship Yellowstone series concluding, fans of the Taylor Sheridan franchise won’t have to wait long at all for more of the Duttons. Ahead of the February debut of season two of spin-off 1923 comes a fresh teaser trailer, just a couple of weeks after new images dropped.

The prequel series has done incredibly well with audiences and critics (we gave it a 9/10, higher than both parts of the current season of Yellowstone), so there is a lot of anticipation going into this second spin-off (following 1883). As for what we can expect outside of what was shown in the teaser, Paramount+ has the following synopsis: “In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

As for accolades, the first season of 1923 would wind up being nominated for two Golden Globes: Best Actress in a TV Drama for Mirren and Best Television Series – Drama, which even the initial Yellowstone series has yet to nab a nod for.

It might be a matter of time before Sheridan exhausts his franchise, but for now, 1923 and 1883 are wrangling up viewers in their target demographic. 1923, too, has, the added bonus of starring both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, neither of whom are best known for their television work but are making one hell of an impression on that front. In addition to 1923, Ford of course also has Apple TV+’s Shrinking.

Season two of 1923 arrives on Paramount+ on February 23rd, nearly two years after the debut season concluded. As with that season, you can expect eight episodes for the sophomore outing.

What do you think of the teaser for 1923? Are you a fan of this Yellowstone prequel?

1923


Source: Paramount+
Tags: ,
icon More TV Trailers
1923
New Trailer: Paramount+ lassos up new look at season 2 of 1923
DC’s Harley Quinn Season 5 trailer and premiere date finds Gotham’s greatest couple moving to Metropolis for a surreal change of scenery
Alucard, Simon Belmont, and more enter a race against time to defeat a Vampire Messiah before it’s too late in Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 trailer
the wheel of time
Season 3 of The Wheel of Time gets teaser ahead of March release
View All

About the Author

2394 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest 1923 News

Latest TV News

Load more articles