New Trailer: Paramount+ lassos up new look at season 2 of 1923

With season five of the flagship Yellowstone series concluding, fans of the Taylor Sheridan franchise won’t have to wait long at all for more of the Duttons. Ahead of the February debut of season two of spin-off 1923 comes a fresh teaser trailer, just a couple of weeks after new images dropped.

The prequel series has done incredibly well with audiences and critics (we gave it a 9/10, higher than both parts of the current season of Yellowstone), so there is a lot of anticipation going into this second spin-off (following 1883). As for what we can expect outside of what was shown in the teaser, Paramount+ has the following synopsis: “In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

As for accolades, the first season of 1923 would wind up being nominated for two Golden Globes: Best Actress in a TV Drama for Mirren and Best Television Series – Drama, which even the initial Yellowstone series has yet to nab a nod for.

It might be a matter of time before Sheridan exhausts his franchise, but for now, 1923 and 1883 are wrangling up viewers in their target demographic. 1923, too, has, the added bonus of starring both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, neither of whom are best known for their television work but are making one hell of an impression on that front. In addition to 1923, Ford of course also has Apple TV+’s Shrinking.

Season two of 1923 arrives on Paramount+ on February 23rd, nearly two years after the debut season concluded. As with that season, you can expect eight episodes for the sophomore outing.

What do you think of the teaser for 1923? Are you a fan of this Yellowstone prequel?



