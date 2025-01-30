Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film with George Clooney and Adam Sandler reveals more details

A little over a year ago, it was reported that Noah Baumbach has been tapped to helm his fourth project with Netflix after Marriage Story, White Noise and The Meyerowitz Stories. He’ll be reuniting with Sandler and pairing the comedic actor with George Clooney for the new project. The details for the movie’s plot has yet to be revealed, but Baumbach is also on board as a producer on the movie. He will be joined by Sony’s Amy Pascal and David Heyman as producers. Heyman had also worked with Baumbach on Marriage Story and also produced Barbie.

While plot details are still kept under wraps, Deadline has revealed some new details that Netflix announced in their big presser. It is now known that the title for this project is Jay Kelly and it is slated to drop sometime in the fall, but an exact date has yet to be announced. The cast that Baumbach has assembled is an impressive one as Clooney and Sandler will be joined by Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Emily Mortimer, Patrick Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson and Alba Rohrwacher. Baumbach and the film’s star, Emily Mortimer, co-wrote Jay Kelly and it’s being described as a “heartbreaking comedy.”

Sandler has been a trailblazer of sorts as he had signed a prominent deal with Netflix when the streamer started pumping out original films. Sandler’s career with the streaming platform includes films like The Ridiculous 6, the Murder Mystery movies with Jennifer Aniston, Sandy Wexler, as well as Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. His Happy Madison company would also partner with Netflix for comedies that star Sandler’s comedy buddies. This year will also see Sandler returning with Happy Gilmore 2.