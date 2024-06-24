Nobody 2 confirmed: Bob Odenkirk returns; Timo Tjahjanto to direct

The Night Comes for Us’s Timo Tjahjanto will be directing Bob Odenkirk from a script from Derek Kolstad. Nobody 2 comes out in Summer 2025.

Well, it’s official. After being teased for a while now, Deadline is reporting that Bob Odenkirk has officially signed on to star in a sequel to his pandemic hit, Nobody. While no news yet on who else besides Odenkirk will be returning, Nobody 2 is set to have a new director, with The Night Comes For Us action maestro Timo Tjahjanto stepping in for the first film’s Ilya Naishuller. Writer Derek Kolstad will be returning, with Universal earmarking an August 15th, 2025 release date.

In Nobody, Bob Odenkirk played the seemingly mild-mannered Hutch Mansell, a former government assassin whose past resurfaces when his family is the target of a home invasion. While released at a time when movie theaters were mostly closed, Nobody topped the box office and, along with excellent reviews, managed to turn a hefty profit. Sequel talk began almost immediately, but Odenkirk, in addition to his commitment to the final season of Better Call Saul, was sidelined by a near-fatal heart attack. He credited the excellent physical shape he got into for Nobody for saving his life. Recently, Odenkirk and Nobody writer Derek Kolstad did another action movie together, Normal, from director Ben Wheatley.

87North’s David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will once again be producing. While the premise is being kept under wraps, the original film’s ending hinted at Christopher Lloyd and RZA returning as Hutch’s kick-ass father and brother, while Connie Nielsen seems like a no-brainer to return as Hutch’s wife.

