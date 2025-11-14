Is Now You See Me: Now You Don’t weaving magic over more audiences than Running Man? Early Thursday previews look like it

Two spectacle-filled thrill rides are in store for moviegoers this weekend. You can argue that there are audiences for both, as the Now You See Me franchise has seen enough profit to get a third released, and the forces of Edgar Wright and Glen Powell join to tackle a re-adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man, which already has a beloved Arnold Schwarzenegger adaptation.

Deadline is reporting that Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is starting off stronger than Running Man with $2.1 million in early Thursday numbers. Meanwhile, while Powell seemed to be a box office draw post Top Gun: Maverick with films like Anyone But You and Twisters, his latest actioner is starting off the early weekend with $1.9 million across 3,000 screens on Thursday. Both films are getting somewhat average ratings at the moment with Now You See Me 3 sporting 59% critics aggregate, but Running Man comes out with 64%. However, you also have a PG-13 movie playing against a film that earns its R-rating. Historically, PG-13 films are able to bring in higher totals with a broader audience reach. Case in point, Predator: Badlands is a PG-13 entry in a violent film series, but the new film would break franchise records.

Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, enjoyed Now You See Me: Now You Don’t more than he expected, as he said in his review, “Is Now You See Me, Now You Don’t terrific? No — not even close. But I have to hand it to Fleischer and his cast — I had a way better time watching this than I assumed I would, as it felt like something that would be a chore. Instead, it was pretty enjoyable — so if they make a fourth one, I’m actually kinda down.” He was even shocked that he had a better time than at The Running Man, saying, “I had a surprisingly good time with this — with it being the best in the series by a long shot (I can’t believe I enjoyed Now You See Me 3 more than The Running Man, but that’s the world we’re in, I guess).”

His reaction to The Running Man was more mixed as he said in his review of that film, “Wright is a great director, though sometimes his movies don’t quite land for me. Maybe it’s because they’re so stuffed and frantic that they can be overwhelming. It took me several repeat viewings to come around to Scott Pilgrim, and perhaps the same will be true here. Even so, the flaws are outweighed by the sheer craft and spectacle on display. It might not have landed exactly how I hoped, but The Running Man is still a must-see—and one many will love.”