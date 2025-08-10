Season three of One Piece announced alongside season two first look

As Netflix ramps up promotion for season two of One Piece, it is also getting fans excited for season three, tacking on a brief plug for the now-confirmed episodes. Added to that, we also see that the sophomore outing has been subtitled Into the Grand Line, the location the Straw Hats were venturing towards in the seasson one finale.

Season two of One Piece still doesn’t have a confirmed release date, but will hit Netflix sometime in 2026. Prior to that, filming on season three will beginning in Cape Town, South Africa later this year. Season three will also see series writer Ian Stokes – who penned “The Man in the Straw Hat” and co-wrote “The Girl with the Sawfish Tattoo” – joining Joe Tracz as showrunner. Stokes is co-writing the season two debut, “The Beginning and the End”, with Matt Owens, who developed the series alongside Steve Maedea.

Here is the official synopsis: “Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

While we didn’t necessarily dig the premiere season of One Piece (we gave it a 6/10), the ever-loyal fanbase is no doubt ready for season two to launch. Adding to the anticipation is the debut of fan favorite character Tony Tony Chopper, who will be portrayed by Mikaela Hoover. Hoover is one of a number of new cast members, as she will be joined by Charithra Chandran, Joe Manganiello, Katey Sagal, David Dastmalchian, and more. Those returning include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), Taz Skylar (Sanji), and more.

The first look at season two and the season three announcement were unveiled on the annual One Piece Day in Tokyo, although July 22nd is considering the official One Piece Day, first marked in 2017 to celebrate 20 years of the manga series.