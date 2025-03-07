Overlook Film Festival: Christopher Landon’s Drop leads 4-day festival. See the first wave lineup here!

We’re less than one month away from the Overlook Film Festival, an annual celebration of all things horror. And while not every film has been announced, we do have at least a tease of what the four days of terror will bring. Check out some of what you can expect below:

Opening the 2025 Overlook Film Festival will be Christopher Landon’s Drop, which has the following plot: “A widowed mother, on her first date in years, arrives at an upscale restaurant where she meets her handsome suitor. But their chemistry begins to curdle when she is terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone.” Landon will be one of many directors in attendance with their new films. Others include Natasha Kermani with Abraham’s Boys, Eli Craig with Clown in a Cornfield, Joseph Kahn with Ick, Brett Whitcomb & Bradford Thomason with The Spirit of Halloweentown, and many more. Rapper and producer Flying Lotus will be serving as guest curator; his film Ash will also be screening.

But it won’t just be new films screening at this year’s Overlook Film Festival. There will, as usual, be a number of retrospective screenings. One will be the insanely fun Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, which will actually have Ernest R. Dickerson in attendance to mark the 30th anniversary. Another special anniversary comes with The Descent, which came out 20 years ago. And if you really want to go back, Universal’s The Phantom of the Opera is getting a special 100th anniversary screening with live musical accompaniment. There, too, will be a tribute to David Lynch via 1997’s Lost Highway.

In addition to the lineup of films, the Overlook Film Festival will also have a series of events and conversations, with one highlight being a conversation with author Joe Hill. You can see the current slate of movies and events here.

On the Overlook Film Festival itself, co-founder Landon Zakheim said, “No matter how many years this festival runs, every time we get to re-open the gates of our spectral summer camp feels like a miracle. For all wayward souls and monster kids who gravitate to the macabre, we have something to satisfy your ghoulish cravings thanks to the brilliance of our artists, the passion of our tireless team, our incredible partners and this beautiful haunted city. Hell, we even have our first audio-animatronic this year.”

The 2025 Overlook Film Festival will be held in New Orleans from April 3rd – 6th.