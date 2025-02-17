Parker Posey has pitched a Stab movie, says she would return for Scream 7

We don’t really know the “rules” for a seventh movie in a horror franchise but we have to assume there won’t be any telekinesis involved in Scream 7. But we do know it will be going back through its history, as the likes of Roman Bridger, Stu Macher and Billy Loomis are returning despite having been killed off in the first and third movies. But another Scream 3 alum, Parker Posey, has a different idea on how she can return to the Scream universe…and it’s about as meta as it gets.

In 2000’s Scream 3, Parker Posey played Jennifer Jolie (an obvious nod to Jennifer Aniston and Anjelina Jolie), an actress who was cast as Gale Weathers in Stab 3, the third installment in the movies based on the Ghostface killings that tormented Sidney Prescott. So, with Jennifer killed off in Scream 3, that leaves just one option: Parker Posey herself to play the role. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Posey said, “You know what I just pitched to my agent. There should be a Stab movie, right? Yeah I really did [pitch the idea]. You can see it, right?…I’d play Gale now but then I’d play a younger Gale and I’d have like all the SnapChat features.”

The movie-within-a-movie angle has been done, but considering just how meta the Scream franchise has always been, Parker Posey might be onto a pretty fun idea here. And just to play off of another franchise, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s own seventh installment, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, was about as self-referential as horror was getting in those days.

Focusing just on Scream 7 now, Parker Posey was even open to appearing in that movie as well, saying, “Of course. Of course. Yeah, it was fun.” While it makes about as much sense as audiences will be letting it to bring back past Ghostfaces, even the most die-hard Parker Posey hands {raises hand} know that resurrecting the victims doesn’t make sense. That goes for you, too, Jamie Kennedy!

Do you think an actual Stab movie could work? Do you want to see Parker Posey return to the Scream franchise in some capacity?

