Phylicia Rashad honors her TV son, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, at the 77th Emmy Awards during the In Memoriam segment

A generation of viewers who grew up watching The Cosby Show was shocked to hear about the unfortunate passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played one of the most iconic teenage characters in television, Theo Huxtable, for eight seasons. His mom on the series, Claire Huxtable, was portrayed by Phylicia Rashad and she would make an appearance on last night’s telecast of the 77th Annual Emmy Awards to present the In Memoriam segment. Just before Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson took the stage to sing a song of remembrance, Variety reports that Rashad would pay tribute to Warner along with the notable names in the industry we lost in the last year.

In Rashad’s tribute, she stated, “He was a beloved teenager in an iconic television series who the world watched grow into manhood. Like all our friends and colleagues who transitioned this past year, Malcolm-Jamal Warner remains in our hearts. Tonight, as is tradition at the Emmys, we remember them not just for their immense talent, but also for the way they made us believe in something bigger, the best that is within us. Even though they may not longer be here with us, we can all smile, knowing their impact will remain, knowing that their lasting impressions will continue to live on through story, knowing that they touched our lives. And whether you grew up watching them, or have just now discovered their brilliance, their light remains in the very fabric of our industry.”

Warner reportedly passed away at the age of 54 when the actor tragically died from an accidental drowning while vacationing with his family in Costa Rica. Warner was a household name for anyone who grew up in the 1980s, portraying Cliff Huxtable’s (Bill Cosby) only son, Theo. Over the course of the series, Theo evolved from a mischievous class clown into a mature psychology major and devoted teacher. His struggles with academics were said to be inspired by Cosby’s real-life son, Ennis, who himself died young.