Playas Ball: Eddie Murphy partners with Happy Gilmore 2 director for his upcoming action comedy about the undead

After foiling an elaborate heist in Amazon MGM‘s The Pickup, Eddie Murphy is ready to square off against the undead for the upcoming action comedy Playas Ball. The beloved entertainer will partner with Imagine Entertainment for his latest project, with Happy Gilmore 2 helmer Kyle Newacheck directing. Details about Playas Ball are scarce, but Deadline says it’s an action comedy about the undead.

Newacheck directs Playas Ball from a script by Myles Murphy, with Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody producing via Imagine Entertainment, with Eddie Murphy Productions’ Eddie Murphy and Christian Hewitt-Webster. Murphy is a frequent partner at Imagine Entertainment, after working on films like The Nutty Professor franchise, Bowfinger, Life, Boomerang, Candy Cane Lane, and Tower Heist. How the group plans to approach an action comedy about the undead remains to be seen, but it should be interesting.

Eddie Murphy’s latest film is The Pickup, which stars Murphy, Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, and Eva Longoria. Here’s the official synopsis for The Pickup courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios:

“In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.”

Other upcoming film projects from Eddie Murphy include Shrek 5, in which he reprises his iconic role as Shrek’s best friend, Donkey, and a role as Inspector Clouseau in the latest chapter of The Pink Panther. Murphy recently spoke with NBC‘s Al Roker on Today in promotion for The Pickup, and the comedic actor ran down the list of his upcoming projects. The iconic comedy star said, “I’m getting ready to do a George Clinton, Parliament-Funkadelic. I’m getting ready to do George Clinton. (I’ve) already started Shrek 5. And I’m going to be — I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther.”

