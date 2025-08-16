Quentin Tarantino is in no hurry to release Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

Quentin Tarantino is setting the record straight. The legendary director did fans a solid by sitting for one of his most revealing interviews ever with The Church of Tarantino podcast. Far from a fawning, fan-friendly interview, the host got real with Tarantino about several things on fans’ minds, including what went down with The Movie Critic (find out here). The host also addressed what’s going on with the physical media release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. For those hoping it’ll hit disc…well…keep dreaming as QT has his reasons for not wanting to put it out, and honestly, they’re pretty good.

According to Tarantino, one important reason is that he didn’t want to do anything with the film until he owned it. Part of his modus operandi is that after twenty years, the copyright on his films returns to him. Recently, he gained control of Kill Bill. But now that he owns the rights, he’s in no hurry to release it to make a quick buck.

“I’ve got the print. I show it from time to time at the New Beverly…”, he says, adding, “but also, I got to say in this world that EVERYTHING is available and EVERYTHING is for profit and EVERYTHING is a chip to be sold on the market because EVERYTHING is owned by corporations… That’s not owned by a corporation. That’s owned by me.”

He adds, “The minute it becomes in your hand, it just means less. All right, but the fact that it’s playing at a theater now, you guys came to see it, and you got it in just the best way. And no, you can’t lend it to your friend. Now you’re going to have to tell your friends about it, and they’re going to be jealous of you. That just happened so f*cking rarely now that there’s something really, really cool about having something that’s not just a button push away. If you want to watch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, it’s not a push-button away. You’ve got to wait for me to show it.”

He also mentions that he has an extended cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ready that he would be less precious about releasing, but there’s another issue. “My dick’s not that hard about old shit, all right? You know, it’s just not that hard. And I’m a real lazy son of a bitch, all right, You know? So if my Dick’s not hard, it’s easy for me to lose enthusiasm…”

What do you think? As a frequent patron of QT’s theatres in Los Angeles, I totally get his rationale, as there’s something cool about the movie’s scarcity, although I do wish he’d make it available to repertory theatres in other cities and countries. But maybe he will. We’ll see!