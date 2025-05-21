Quentin Tarantino working on making-of books for all 10* of his films, starting with Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

While we still don’t know what Quentin Tarantin’s 10th and final film will be, we do know what his next endeavor is: collaborating on coffee table books about the makings of his nine other features. The books – which were teased last year in a far more limited form – will be written and compiled by the great Jay Glennie, who has also penned books on the making of The Deer Hunter and Performance. First up in the collection of books about the films of Quentin Tarantino will be Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, due out on November 11th.

As of now, we don’t know the frequency of how often these books will be coming out. We also don’t know the exact order that the books will be released, although Tarantino may have suggested that there are priorities on some titles. “Myself and my cast and crews have loved reliving our time making Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained with Jay, and we’re all looking forward to seeing the finished books. This is just the beginning, as I know Jay is as excited as me to explore my other movies.” If that order holds, they will have skipped over the film before Hollywood, The Hateful Eight.

According to Amazon’s listing for the book, The Making of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, it will be 400 pages and weight close to three pounds. To fill out this tome, Tarantino has given Glennie full access to any materials he desires; Glennie has also sat down with the stars – both lead and supporting – of the film.

On the endeavor to explore Tarantino’s works in book form, Glennie told Deadline, “When Quentin asked me if ‘I wanted to give his flicks the Jay Glennie Treatment’ I jumped at the opportunity. Quentin’s films have been the touchstone of my film education. Pulp Fiction was the first film Kelly, my now wife, and I saw together. His films mean everything to me. So to be invited to take deep dives into each of them, with Quentin and his casts and crews is an honor. I simply cannot wait for Quentin’s millions of fans across the world to read our first release Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

