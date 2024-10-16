Ray Nicholson drawing comparisons to dad Jack in Smile 2 promos

Heeeeere’s Ray! As promotion for Smile 2 ramps up ahead of its wide release this week, comparisons have been drawn between one of its stars, Ray Nicholson, and his famous father, Jack. And yes, it comes down to the grin.

The main comparison between Ray and Jack Nicholson centers on the former’s character poster for Smile 2 and one of the most famous scenes in The Shining, in which he takes an ax to the bathroom door, pokes his head through the hole and takes time to make a reference to The Tonight Show. When asked about the similarities, Ray – in front of one of the movie’s posters, eerily giving the illusion of devil horns sprouting from his head – he told Deadline, “Obviously I love him, he’s my inspiration. I ate dinner with him every night, I studied it, that’s how I learned to be a human being. Of course we’re gonna be kind of similar but as far as talking about it, if he ever did tell me something, I probably wouldn’t investigate it for myself because I’d be like, ‘You’re the best, of course that’s right.’ And it might not work for me. I love him, he’s also my hero. I’m the luckiest kid in the world, that’s all I would say about it.” While Jack was (is?) a notorious Hollywood playboy, Ray’s mother is Rebecca Broussard, the model-actress who Jack was partners with in the late ‘80s and early part of the ‘90s.

Ray Nicholson on fans reactions to the similarities between his ‘Smile 2’ promo poster and his father Jack Nicholson’s infamous ‘The Shining’ smile, plus how his father is an inspiration to him: “He’s my hero” | #SmileMovie pic.twitter.com/FZ6bwSOAxs — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 15, 2024

The similarities between Ray and Jack Nicholson’s smiles is no doubt there, so consider that a bonus in the creep department. As with the first movie (which we dug, giving it a 7/10), it’s present in the viral marketing as well, as the studio has sent participants to MLB playoff games to pretty much just sit there and smile for the duration…although one got spooked when a foul ball was headed his way.

Here is the official plot of Smile 2: “About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.”

