Reacher Season 3: Everything We Know About The Upcoming Season

From the plot of the third season to the already greenlit fourth season as well as the spin-off, we share everything we know so far.

What Do We Know About the upcoming third season of Prime Video’s hit series Reacher? More than you may think. A hit from the moment it premiered, Reacher brought to screen a more faithful adaptation of the Lee Child novels than we got from the Tom Cruise films. With some info on the third and fourth seasons and a spin-off series, we know some good stuff about what is on the way. Let’s dive in and take a look at what is coming up next in the Reacher franchise.

Which novel will be adapted?

The third season will be based on the novel Persuader, the seventh Reacher novel. The novel follows Reacher as he goes undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. The official book synopsis has some more detail and describes Persuader: “Ten years ago, a key investigation went sour, and someone got away with murder. Now, a chance encounter brings it all back. Now Reacher sees his one last shot. Some would call it vengeance. Some would call it redemption. Reacher would call it … justice.”

Who is joining the cast, and who is returning?

Alan Ritchson was one of the few characters who carried over from season one to season two, which will likely be the same for this season. Maria Sten will once again join Ritchson as Frances Neagley, Reacher’s close military comrade, but she may be the only familiar face. New cast members include Anthony Michael Hall, who is playing a potential antagonist named Zachary Beck, with Sonya Cassidy joining as DEA agent Susan Duffy, a tough but witty foil and possible love interest for Reacher. We will also see Brian Tee play Quinn, Johnny Berchtold as Beck’s son Richard, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart as DEA agents Guillermo Villanueva and Steven Elliot. Oliver Ritchers will play bodybuilder Paulie, and Paul Masserella will play Beck’s bodyguard.

The books and series do not share the same timeline.

The chronology of the Reacher series and novels does not match up, which may confuse some viewers. The series’ first season was based on the first novel, Killing Floor, which was chronologically the fifth outing for the character. Season two was based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the eleventh novel published and fourteenth chronologically. Persuader is the seventh book published and the eleventh chronologically, so expect lots of changes and adjustments to fit the narrative flow of the series.

Neagley was not originally in the plot

While Maria Sten is returning as Frances Neagley, her character does not appear in Persuader. Her addition is likely to boost her announced spin-off series, which may be built into the third season’s plot. It remains to be seen whether the Neagley series will debut between the third and fourth season or after the now-greenlit fourth run. It is also unknown whether Neagley will be based on an existing novel or if it will be a fully original project.

Season 4 is already greenlit

Reacher‘s renewal pattern has been tightening each year, with the series getting a fourth season pick-up months before the third season even debuts. There was concern about the fate of the popular series in the wake of Paramount’s attempted sale and merger, which dominated the news over the last several months. With cross-studio projects first to be in danger, learning that Paramount and Prime Video are cementing a fourth season for Reacher is a good sign. While it does not indicate when development will begin, I would venture to guess that showrunner Nick Santora is already working with his writing team to select the source novel for the next narrative arc.

When will we see it?

Back in February, Alan Ritchson told Jimmy Fallon that production on the third season was almost done. Ritchson also posted on social media that he was preparing for a role in the film Motor City in July 2024 and said he only had limited time to prep for that project as Reacher recently wrapped. Like any big-budget series, Reacher has a fair amount of post-production work needed to ready it for screens, but odds are that that work is either done or wrapping up. We could potentially see the third season before the end of 2024, but with no marketing to speak of, odds are we will see it in early 2025.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about the next season of Reacher and all your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming season of Reacher?