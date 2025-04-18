Rip & Beth: Everything We Know About the Yellowstone Spin-Off

What Do We Know About the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off series focused on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler? More than you may think. The Paramount+ series is slated to continue where the original Yellowstone left off. From plot, casting news, and more, lets dive in and take a look at what is coming up in the new addition to the Yellowstone franchise.

What is the spin-off about?

While the final episode of Yellowstone was teased as a season finale rather than a series ender, news reports have been circulating since the January 1, 2023 mid-season finale of the fifth season. With a contentious public squabble between series creator Taylor Sheridan and star Kevin Costner regarding the iconic actor wanting more time to work on his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, Yellowstone was stuck trying to wrap up the season without its leading man. With the SAG-AFTRA and Writer’s Guild strikes delaying things further, negotiations began to shift towards spin-offs and other contingency plans should Paramount not be able to retain their ensemble cast. With the finale of Yellowstone showing the end of the Dutton Ranch, Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) rode off to Dillon, Montana on a new ranch to live a quiet life with their adopted son, Carter. While we do not know anything more than that, the proximity of Beth and Rip to the setting of Yellowstone could serve as a direct continuation of the flagship series narrative.

Who will star in the series?

Both Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser negotiated with Paramount extensively as they were initially posited as the leads of the refurbished Yellowstone. Reports had Matthew McConaughey stepping in to lead a version of the sixth season partially rebooted as Yellowstone: 2024. With broadcast rights for the original Yellowstone tied up with Peacock and other streamers, shifting the series to a new spin-off was the wise financial decision. With Reilly and Hauser locked in for the new series, it is pretty much a lock that Finn Little will return as Carter.

What other Yellowstone veterans will appear?

While it is unknown if the new series will pick-up immediately after the end of the fifth season or move years into the future, there is still the potential for the remaining ranch-hands and local Montana residents to show up. Rip did extend an invite to Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) to join them in Dillon, so he could always pop up on the new series. With Beth and Rip having extensive connections in Montana as well as Texas, we could see anyone ranging from Jimmy (Jefferson White) and Travis Wheatley (Taylor Sheridan himself) to Beth’s sibling Kaycee (Luke Grimes) and his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille).

What about Kaycee?

While Kaycee’s arc ended with him residing in a ranch on the former Dutton property, CBS has plans for Luke Grimes that could either crossover with the Beth and Rip series or remain independent. Reports have Kaycee serving as the lead character in a police procedural series that would be vastly different in tone and style from the main Yellowstone formula. It could be intriguing to have the soapier Yellowstone family drama mixed with a cop-style series, but I would wager the two may stay very far apart.

What else do we know?

A casting search is reportedly underway for a main star on the series which is reportedly described as a “Kevin Costner-type”. Who this character will be remains a mystery but it seems logical that Taylor Sheridan and his creative team are looking for a substantially recognizable actor to step in to complement Hauser and Reilly. This character could be an antagonist of some kind or possibly a new connection to the Dutton legacy, but no additional information has been revealed as of yet.

When will we see it?

Production is rumored to start in Summer 2025, which puts the premiere of the series, at the earliest, as Christmas this year. It would seem more likely that Taylor Sheridan will not want to crowd the schedule with the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison debuting this year along with new seasons of Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, but fans have been chomping at the bit to see where Yellowstone goes from here. I would say a safer bet is early 2026 for the as yet untitled Beth and Rip series to debut.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about the Beth and Rip Yellowstone spin-off and all your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming Yellowstone series?