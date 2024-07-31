Rob Lowe confirms St. Elmo’s Fire sequel in “very” early stages

Rob Lowe says a follow-up to 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire is in the early stages but could end up being the first sequel for the Brat Pack.

Gonna be your man in motion, all I need’s this pair of wheels…Despite their notoriety and fame in the ‘80s, there hasn’t yet been a proper sequel to a single Brat Pack movie. But that may all change, as Rob Lowe – one of the key members of the gang of actors – says a follow-up to 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire could be on the way.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Rob Lowe confirmed that some discussion has taken place but it might be too soon for fans to get their hopes up. “We’ve met with the studio and I have been talking about doing it for about four months…But it’s very, very, very, very, very early stages. So we will see.” Lowe also noted that Andrew McCarthy’s recent Brats documentary – chronicling the history of the Brat Pack – “only added to the excitement around it,” which totally checks out considering it didn’t exactly seem like a sequel to St. Elmo’s Fire was a burning desire for even the biggest Brat Pack fans.

For those who have yet to see St. Elmo’s Fire – which, by the way, you should, because it is one of the more stacked Brat Pack movies – it revolves around a group of recent college graduates coming to terms with life outside of school. The cast features Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, Demi Moore, and Ally Sheedy. The Breakfast Club has nothing on that lineup!

Speaking of which, of all of the Brat Pack movies there are, Anthony Michael Hall said he believes that The Breakfast Club – which came out four months before St. Elmo’s Fire – is the one that would most benefit from a remake. He had previously said that Weird Science could also fit the bill.

While it might seem like some sort of cheap nostalgia cash-in, a sequel to St. Elmo’s Fire could absolutely work. So interesting those characters were and the actors made them that there is a curiosity to see just what has happened with them over the past four decades.

What do you think about St. Elmo’s Fire possibly getting a sequel? Of all of the Brat Pack movies, which do you think is most deserving of a follow-up? Don’t be a brat – give us your pick in the comments section below!