Robert Downey Jr. posts Avengers: Doomsday cast pic with Thunderbolts* spoiler

Spoiler warning: This post will contain text and an image that spoils a key moment of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*!



Even though Avengers: Doomsday has officially begun production, Victor von Doom himself, Robert Downey Jr. and some fellow cast members took time out of their schedule to catch the latest MCU installment, Thunderbolts*, showing their support while also passing the torch (not the human kind).

RDJ recently posted on his Instagram a picture from a private screening of Thunderbolts* that he, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Simu Liu (Xu Shang-Chi), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Winston Duke (M’Baku), and Anthony Mackie (Captain America) sat down for. Another image shows that group joined by Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman). He captioned his post, “Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers. So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats.”