Robert Eggers will never make a modern film, says filming a car or cell phone makes him sick

Robert Eggers says he has no intentions of making a movie where he would have to film a car or a cell phone.

People just vibing, not a cell phone in sight…You just can’t have a modern movie without technology playing a factor in the story. And so Robert Eggers won’t, saying he has no intention of ever making a movie set in the present day.

Robert Eggers recently spoke with Rotten Tomatoes about his clear passion for period pieces and if he would ever do something more modern. “The idea of having to photograph a car makes me ill. And the idea of photographing a cellphone is just death. And to make a contemporary story you have to photograph a cellphone, it’s just how life is, so no…” He added that the the most recent he thinks he would go would be the 1950s, but he thinks capping it before World War II would be his true limit.

For reference, Robert Eggers’ films’ time periods range from The Northmans’s 895 to The Lighthouse’s 1890s, with an average somewhere around the 1560s. So, yeah, think less cell phones and more wood pencils…

So, what does this mean for Robert Eggers’ upcoming projects? His Nosferatu follow-up is set to be Werwulf, which has already been announced as being set in the 13th century. That’s an easy one, but what about his planned sequel to Labyrinth? Considering that the 1986 original was set in the then-present time, I would suggest that Eggers’ follow-up would do the same, give or take. Unless the Goblin King enforces a strict no-cell phone rule within the labyrinth, we have to wonder how Eggers will handle that.

The following has been said of Werwulf so far: “The script also features dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English. Initially, Eggers was planning on shooting the feature in black and white, but that is no longer the case. Suffice to say that considering the setting and the dialect, Eggers is promising another deep dive into a muddy, costumed, and violent time period consistent with his oeuvre which has earned him a loyal film following.“

