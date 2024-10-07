Robert Englund on what it would take to return as Freddy Krueger…plus praise for the 4K release!

One, two, Freddy’s coming for you…OK, maybe he’s not, as Robert Englund thinks he is far too old to ever don the hat and sweater of Freddy Krueger ever again. But he does have a more informal idea on how he could if the chance ever came up…

Speaking with Bloody Disgusting, Robert Englund confirmed that he is done playing Freddy Krueger in live-action movies but thinks there is a possible route in animation. “I could possibly voice a really high-end, animated version. That would be nice to be asked to do, but I know I can’t do the fight scenes more than one take now, one angle. I just can’t be snapping my head or anything like that. I’m an old dog! Give me a break.”

Considering Robert Englund is just a few years away from being an octogenarian, we’re totally fine with him sitting out any more A Nightmare on Elm Street entries. While he still has his wit and remains as sharp as Freddy’s glove, the viewer would know just how phony it would all feel. Really, it’s just not how we want to see Freddy.

One way we can’t wait to see Freddy, however, is in the upcoming 4K restoration of A Nightmare on Elm Street (stree date: October 15th), which Robert Englund himself is hyping. On the transfer, he confirmed, “This is gonna be better than the original release…There’s a lot of color work in these movies for when the nightmares begin. When you graduate into that dream world, they did different kinds of lightings. That should be really pronounced in this. It’s just going to be pristine.” Englund added, “I’m encouraging everybody, because — even though it was a great thing with the family, a cold pizza on the coffee table and a blanket around your shoulders, and your dad’s in the kitchen putting knives on his fingers to scare you — this will look so good. You can turn the lights down and have fun, and maybe bring somebody in to see it that’s never seen it before, experience it that way.”

Most of us horror fans were pretty hype for this transfer to begin with – and you know we here at JoBlo.com love our physical media (and you should, too!)– but now that Robert Englund is encouraging us to pick it up, we almost have no choice to work that disc into our spooky season rotation.