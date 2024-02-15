Rust armorer stands trial next week over 2021 death; will she be found guilty?

Things are looking even grimmer for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on troubled western Rust. As determined by a judge just one week out from her trial, Gutierrez-Reed will indeed stand before the court despite trying to get her involuntary manslaughter case – stemming from the tragic 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – dismissed.

The judge (as per Deadline), stated, “I find that the communications are not materially prejudicial to the defendant…I’m denying the motion.” This will find Hannah Gutierrez-Reed standing trial beginning February 21st, with it expected to last until early the next month. Gutierrez-Reed is also facing charges of tampering with evidence. The armorer has a lot working against her at this point, no less that she reportedly showed up to work hung over, leading to negligence that prosecutors say had a direct part in the death of Hutchins. According to them, “Her reckless failure resulted in the senseless death of another human being…”

Alec Baldwin – who held the gun tied to Hutchins’ death – will also stand trial for manslaughter, although his date has not yet been set. He maintains that he is not guilty.

While those who have followed the incident closely will have to wait on Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s verdict – which could find her facing up to three years behind bars – filming on Rust did wrap last spring. No release date has been announced.

If any positives can be found in the horrible ordeal, they all relate to the point that more attention must be paid to the safety of everybody on the set. Negligence can clearly lead to tragedy; sadly, as we know, the death of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins is not the first time someone has been the victim on a movie set. Hopefully new changes regarding ammunition and cast/crew safety are strictly enforced in Hollywood and more names don’t join the list of those who have died from errors such as this.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s previous credits are Nicolas Cage western The Old Way and the now unfortunately titled Murder at Yellowstone City.

Do you think Rust armorer Gutierrez-Reed will be found guilty on her charges? How will it shape Alec Baldwin’s case?